The average age on this team is 78.5 but they aren't slowing down

At 75, there aren’t many places where Bruce Cooper is the youngest person.

But he’s the baby as he and his crew glide down the Allegheny River.

Cooper is a member of the Mid-Morning Masters, a rowing team with an average age of 78.5.

“It’s a lifelong sport,” said Cooper of Adams in Butler County.

The Mid-Morning Masters will compete in Saturday’s Head of the Ohio Regatta. Cooper’s team will race in a four-person boat with a coxswain. Another team will race in an eight-person boat with a coxswain. It’s the only race for the team each year.

A coxswain rides in the boat, called a shell, steering it and commanding the rowers. It is the coxswain’s responsibility to keep the rowers in rhythm and be the boat’s eyes and ears. During the race, the coxswain can be heard barking out encouragement and motivation.

The regatta runs Saturday and Sunday with rowers of all ages, including high school and college teams.

Cooper has rowed for 20 years. He started on the corporate team at Alcoa in 1999.

“It’s good exercise,” he said.

True to their name, the Mid-Morning Masters practice at mid-morning. The team Thursday hauled their rowing boats out of the boathouse on Washington’s Landing and set off down the river.

Despite the waters being choppier than anticipated, both the eight-person and four-person boat pushed away from the dock on Washington’s Landing under the careful eye of a supervisor from the Three Rivers Rowing Association boathouse.

“It’s a spiritual thing,” Cooper said.

