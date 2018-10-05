Stylish Steelers suit up for fashion show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This is a chance to see your favorite Pittsburgh Steeler suit up off the field.

The football players will strut their stuff on the runway along with their family members and teammates for the organization’s annual fashion show.

The annual Rock Steelers Style 2018: A Signature Night is at 6 p.m. tonight at Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The winners in all of this are the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program and Cancer Caring Center, organizations which benefit from the proceeds. This style show is the Steelers largest annual philanthropic event. It, along with the Taste of the Steelers event, has raised more than $5 million since its inception.

The evening includes sips and bites in the Style Lounge, followed by a high-energy show featuring players with their families and special surprise guests.

There will be models highlighting the season’s latest fashion trends, provided by local retailers, national and international fashion brands, Nike and the National Football League.

Munhall resident and American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett will perform. Steelers players will walk the runway with their families in everything from casual wear to formal attire. The event is co-chaired by Greta and Art Rooney II and Kiya and Mike Tomlin. Kiya Tomlin, a fashion designer, recently opened a space in Etna that combines retail, design, manufacturing and production. She will showcase some of her collection.

The Tribune-Review talked with players about the chic event to get their thoughts on style. Here is what they said about getting dressed in something other than a black-and-gold uniform:

Cameron Heyward, Defensive Tackle

What’s most important to you when it comes to fashion?

“It’s important to get advice from my wife Allie dress me, because she knows,” says Heyward. “I will always ask her …’Does this work?’ Sometimes she will say it does and there are times she says it doesn’t. Sometimes I can’t handle that and we argue a bit, but I change because I don’t want to embarrass her.”

Do you prefer casual, business attire or formal? Why?

“Casual all the way,” Heyward says. “I have some suits, but I prefer dressing for comfort. I might put on a nice shirt and pants and then put a sweatshirt over top. Hawaiian shirts are in style. And you have to wear the correct shoes. Everything looks better when you have stylish shoes.”

Stephon Tuitt, Defensive End

What’s most important to you when it comes to fashion?

“It is so important to look presentable,” says Tuitt. “It’s about looking respectable in clothes that fit you. It’s about how you carry yourself when it comes to fashion.”

Do you prefer casual, business attire or formal? Why?

“I prefer business casual,” Tuitt says. “This type of dressing is a little more reserved and a man in a suit can make a powerful statement.”

Artie Burns, Cornerback

What’s most important to you when it comes to fashion?

“Everything has to coordinate,” says Burns. “I am great at that. I would say I am one of the best. It shows you put some thought into the outfit when everything goes so well together.”

Do you prefer casual, business attire or formal? Why?

“It depends on what the occasion is,” says Burns. “Sometimes I like to be comfortable, while other times I like to wear a suit and even a tuxedo if there is an occasion to do so. But most of the time, I dress casual. I like my jeans from True Religion and my dressier clothes from Burberry.”

Marcus Gilbert, Offensive Tackle

What’s most important to you when it comes to fashion?

“You have to have style when it comes to fashion,” says Gilbert, who was one of the co-captains for last year’s style event. “It’s about having swag when you walk the runway. I have swag. I am confident in what I wear, whatever it is, even if I am wearing the drapes from the window.”

Do you prefer casual, business attire or formal? Why?

“Business attire is for me,” Gilbert says. “When you wear a suit you look so sophisticated. Add a crisp white shirt and rocking tie and a stylish pair of shoes and a belt and it’s time to go out. I am a big man, but I am one of the best-dressed big men in this locker room.”

B.J. Finney, Center/Guard

What’s most important to you when it comes to fashion?

“Being yourself,” says Finney, who has been known to sport full western wear, including a wide-brim cowboy hat and rockin’ cowboy boots on the runway, true to his Kansas roots. “I say to do what suits you. It’s about your personality.”

Do you prefer casual, business attire or formal? Why?

“Casual, all the way,” Finney says. “I grew up in a blue collar, small town where casual dressing was everywhere. The only time we dressed up was for special occasions like weddings and funerals and the prom.”

Details: 412-697-7740 or http://steelers.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.