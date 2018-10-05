Port Authority bus driver hurt in crash with dump truck; passengers uninjured

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Port Authority of Allegheny County bus driver was hurt in a crash in Scott Township Friday morning.

Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph said the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Bower Hill at Vanadium.

The bus, the 41 inbound, collided with a dump truck.

The driver was taken by ambulance to St. Clair Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Brandolph said.

There were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not hurt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

