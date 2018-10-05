Pittsburgh arts group suspends operations amid sexual harassment complaints

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An organization that hosts a popular film festival based in Pittsburgh’s Strip District has suspended operations because of dwindling finances and amid allegations of sexual harassment lodged against its founder and executive director.

The Silk Screen Film Festival took action after a female employee complained of “inappropriate comments” made by Executive Director Harish Saluja, 72, of Peters, according to a statement issued by the board. It did not specify what actions were taken.

“The board was very active in investigating, implementing training, (and) updating and enforcing company policies,” the statement said. “The board takes all allegations seriously and is working to address the recent allegations.”

The organization closed its doors on Tuesday, saying it was doing so because of financial constraints, and Saluja has submitted his resignation effective Dec. 31.

Neither Saluja nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

Public radio station 90.5 WESA-FM, where Saluja served as volunteer host of the show “Music From India,” has suspended him and the show pending a “confidential inquiry” into the allegations, according to Elizabeth Baisley, the director of marketing. The show had aired on WESA and before that on former station WDUQ-FM for 45 years, she said.

The University of Pittsburgh previously notified Silk Screen that it would no longer supply the organization with student interns, according to Pitt spokesman Joe Miksch.

Saluja in 2005 founded the The Silk Screen Film Festival, a 10-day event featuring Asian and Asian-American movies.

In its statement, the Silk Screen board said it had discussed a long-term transition plan for years and was closing during a transition period while seeking a partnership with another community organization.

“At this time the board is working on finalizing operations and planning for the next steps as part of the transition period,” the statement said.