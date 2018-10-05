Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police: Noise caused camel to run amok at Shrine Circus

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 3:09 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A camel that ran amok with several children on its back during last month’s Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh was frightened when an animal handler dropped some type of instrument while running to assist the kids, police said Friday.

The camel’s seat came loose with several children on it as the circus was offering rides during an intermission on Sept. 16, police said. The handler dropped what could have been a shovel while rushing to help the kids.

The clattering sound caused the animal to buck and charge across the floor of PPG Paints Arena, injuring six children and one adult, police said.

The injured suffered bumps, bruises and cuts, and one child sustained a broken arm during the 11 seconds it took to bring the animal under control, a city official said at the time. All were treated at local hospitals and released.

Investigators ruled the mishap an “unfortunate accident” after interviewing witnesses and victims and reviewing video footage. No charges will be filed.

The event marked what could be the last Shrine Circus to perform in Pittsburgh.

City Council last year banned the use of any device that could inflict pain, intimidate or give the impression of inflicting pain for training or controlling wild or exotic animals, and Shriners have said the ordinance could prevent a return of the circus.

The organization is challenging the ordinance in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, calling it unconstitutional.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

