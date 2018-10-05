Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Casting call for Sony and Point Grey Pictures upcoming comedy

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

Wanna be in pictures?

There is a background casting call on a new, untitled comedy with Sony and Point Grey Pictures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh, 120 S. Whitfield St. in East Liberty.

Paid extras are needed for this film for all types and ages 18 and older to play background for period and present day scenes. No appointment necessary. If you can’t make this date, you can create a profile online. No experience required.

Filming is expected to begin in late October through December in the Pittsburgh area.

Details: http://mossercasting.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

