Indictment of Russian spies a sign cyber crimes won't be tolerated, officials say

The seven Russians accused of hacking into Westinghouse Electric Corporation and other national and international organizations stole and disseminated private medical records of 250 athletes, including U.S. Olympic athletes, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Friday in Pittsburgh.

Brady and FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Robert Jones led an investigation that resulted in an indictment against the Russians, who Brady said all remain in Russia. The indictment, announced Thursday at a news conference in Washington, details a broad hacking and disinformation campaign that ran from December 2014 through at least May 2018 and targeted American citizens, U.S. corporations and international organizations, including anti-doping organizations that were investigating a Russian state-sponsored doping program.

Jones emphasized the official status of the hackers, identified as members of a Russian military intelligence agency known as GRU, in Friday’s news conference in Downtown Pittsburgh.

“This was not a state-sponsored entity. This was not a third-party actor group paid by the Russians … These are intelligence officers of the Russia armed forces,” Jones said.

Brady, in response to a question, declined to say from how high up within the Russian government the orders might have come.

The indictment said the attacks involved trips to Rio de Janeiro before and during the 2016 Olympics; to Lausanne, Switzerland; and to The Hague in the Netherlands. The attacks on Westinghouse, which is based in Cranberry, were conducted remotely, Brady said.

Should the seven suspects travel outside Russia, they would risk extradition to the United States for trial, Jones said.

“GRU has a robust cyber capability, but seven individuals that were a big piece of that will no longer be able to travel anywhere outside of Russia to conduct these types of investigations,” Jones said. “And from a general deterrence perspective, a signal has been sent that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Brady said a Western Pennsylvania athlete was among those targeted but he declined to say whether it was an Olympic athlete.

Russian hackers targeted Westinghouse starting in 2014, setting up a fake domain and website, https://webmail.westinqhousenuclear.com, and then sending emails to employees’ corporate accounts directing them to go to the site and enter their login information, according to the indictment.

In a separate attack in early 2015, two employees involved in new and advanced nuclear reactor development clicked on links in spearfishing emails that would have enabled theft of their logins, the indictment said.

“We have found no evidence that the phishing campaigns against employees to breach Westinghouse’s systems were successful,” Westinghouse said in a statement. “The safety and security of our systems and information is a top priority and we maintain robust processes and procedures to protect against cybersecurity threats. We are cooperating with the Department of Justice regarding this matter, but are unable to comment regarding the specifics of the case as it is an ongoing investigation.”

Brady and Jones said Pittsburgh law enforcement agencies led the investigation because of their expertise in fighting cyber crimes. They encouraged any businesses that suspect they were targeted by cyber attacks to contact the Department of Justice or the FBI.

Also participating in the investigation were the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General and intelligence agencies in the Netherlands and United Kingdom, according to a news release.

