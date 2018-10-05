Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel gets in on zombie fun

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
The doorman will greet guests and a bartender will serve food such as this dressed as zombies at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, Downtown to recognize the 50th anniversary of George Romero’s horror flick, “Night of the Living Dead,” which will be shown next door at the Byham Theater on Saturday.
The Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel wants to get in on the zombie action on Saturday.

During the Byham Theater’s 50th anniversary “Night of the Living Dead” screening Saturday night, the neighboring hotel will have a zombie-theme going on.

A doorman will “scare,” (we mean greet) guests and a bartender will serve horrifying cocktails. Both will be dressed as zombies. Drinks include a blood red bellini, “they’re coming to get you brew” martini and a zombie killer of whiskey sours with a fall twist.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar, Braddock’s, will offer “Living Dead” inspired dishes such as bloodcurdling cow tongue (braised beef lengua served on banh mi), petrifying pig skin chicharron (the skin of the pork after it has been seasoned and deep fried often to a crispy, puffy state, served with a salsa verde sauce) and spine-chilling bloody seared scallops (seared scallops, blood pudding and pea pod puree).

Details: http://renaissancepittsburghpa.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

