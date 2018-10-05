Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel gets in on zombie fun
Updated 4 hours ago
The Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel wants to get in on the zombie action on Saturday.
During the Byham Theater’s 50th anniversary “Night of the Living Dead” screening Saturday night, the neighboring hotel will have a zombie-theme going on.
A doorman will “scare,” (we mean greet) guests and a bartender will serve horrifying cocktails. Both will be dressed as zombies. Drinks include a blood red bellini, “they’re coming to get you brew” martini and a zombie killer of whiskey sours with a fall twist.
The hotel’s restaurant and bar, Braddock’s, will offer “Living Dead” inspired dishes such as bloodcurdling cow tongue (braised beef lengua served on banh mi), petrifying pig skin chicharron (the skin of the pork after it has been seasoned and deep fried often to a crispy, puffy state, served with a salsa verde sauce) and spine-chilling bloody seared scallops (seared scallops, blood pudding and pea pod puree).
Details: http://renaissancepittsburghpa.com
JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.