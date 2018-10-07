Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

UPMC hospitals that won't accept Highmark patients as in-network next summer

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A state-brokered consent decree between Pittsburgh-headquartered nonprofit health insurance rivals UPMC and Highmark Health will expire June 30, 2019.

Beginning July 1, Highmark-insured Medicare Advantage members no longer will be able to visit most UPMC facilities in Western Pennsylvania as in-network, with a few exceptions, including rural areas in which UPMC is the dominant hospital provider.

Here’s a look at which UPMC facilities will be considered out-of-network for Highmark patients when the split happens next summer:

Out-of-network UPMC hospitals

• UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

• UPMC East

• UPMC Hamot

• UPMC McKeesport

• UPMC Mercy

• UPMC Montefiore

• UPMC Passavant (both campuses)

• UPMC Presbyterian

• UPMC St. Margaret

• UPMC Shadyside (including UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Shadyside)

In-network UPMC hospitals

• UPMC Altoona

• UPMC Bedford

• UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

• UPMC Cole

• UPMC Horizon (both campuses)

• UPMC Jameson

• UPMC Kane

• UPMC Northwest

• UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle

• UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic in Harrisburg

• UPMC Pinnacle Hanover

• UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg

• UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster

• UPMC Pinnacle Lititz

• UPMC Pinnacle Memorial in York

• UPMC Pinnacle West Shore in Mechanicsburg

• UPMC Susquehanna Divine Providence in Williamsport

• UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven

• UPMC Susquehanna Muncy Valley

• UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers & Sailors in Wellsboro

• UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury

• UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional

• UPMC Chautauqua WCA in Jamestown, NY (via the Blue Card program)

• UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital

In-network cancer centers

• Arnold Palmer Cancer Center in Greensburg

• Arnold Palmer Medical Oncology in Mt. Pleasant

• Arnold Palmer Medical Oncology, Norwin

• Butler Health System Medical Oncology

• Butler Health System Radiation Oncology

• Heritage Valley Radiation Oncology in Beaver

• Heritage Valley Radiation Oncology in Coraopolis

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Beaver

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Sewickley

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Washington

• UPMC Hillman-St. Clair Hospital Cancer Center

• Washington Health System Radiation Oncology

• Grove City Medical Oncology

• Jameson Radiation Oncology

• John P. Murtha Regional Cancer Center

• The Regional Cancer Center in Erie

• Uniontown Hospital Radiation Oncology, Robert E. Eberly Pavilion

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Altoona

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Horizon

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Greenville

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Regional Cancer Center

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Uniontown

• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Windber

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

UPMC-Highmark battle for market domination rattles Medicare patients, politicians
State-funded health insurance helplines have been slammed in recent weeks by calls from thousands of elderly Western Pennsylvanians. About six in 10 greater Pittsburgh callers since ...
