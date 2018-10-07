UPMC hospitals that won't accept Highmark patients as in-network next summer
A state-brokered consent decree between Pittsburgh-headquartered nonprofit health insurance rivals UPMC and Highmark Health will expire June 30, 2019.
Beginning July 1, Highmark-insured Medicare Advantage members no longer will be able to visit most UPMC facilities in Western Pennsylvania as in-network, with a few exceptions, including rural areas in which UPMC is the dominant hospital provider.
Here’s a look at which UPMC facilities will be considered out-of-network for Highmark patients when the split happens next summer:
Out-of-network UPMC hospitals
• UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
• UPMC East
• UPMC Hamot
• UPMC McKeesport
• UPMC Mercy
• UPMC Montefiore
• UPMC Passavant (both campuses)
• UPMC Presbyterian
• UPMC St. Margaret
• UPMC Shadyside (including UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Shadyside)
In-network UPMC hospitals
• UPMC Altoona
• UPMC Bedford
• UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
• UPMC Cole
• UPMC Horizon (both campuses)
• UPMC Jameson
• UPMC Kane
• UPMC Northwest
• UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle
• UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic in Harrisburg
• UPMC Pinnacle Hanover
• UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg
• UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster
• UPMC Pinnacle Lititz
• UPMC Pinnacle Memorial in York
• UPMC Pinnacle West Shore in Mechanicsburg
• UPMC Susquehanna Divine Providence in Williamsport
• UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven
• UPMC Susquehanna Muncy Valley
• UPMC Susquehanna Soldiers & Sailors in Wellsboro
• UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury
• UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Regional
• UPMC Chautauqua WCA in Jamestown, NY (via the Blue Card program)
• UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital
In-network cancer centers
• Arnold Palmer Cancer Center in Greensburg
• Arnold Palmer Medical Oncology in Mt. Pleasant
• Arnold Palmer Medical Oncology, Norwin
• Butler Health System Medical Oncology
• Butler Health System Radiation Oncology
• Heritage Valley Radiation Oncology in Beaver
• Heritage Valley Radiation Oncology in Coraopolis
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Beaver
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Sewickley
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Washington
• UPMC Hillman-St. Clair Hospital Cancer Center
• Washington Health System Radiation Oncology
• Grove City Medical Oncology
• Jameson Radiation Oncology
• John P. Murtha Regional Cancer Center
• The Regional Cancer Center in Erie
• Uniontown Hospital Radiation Oncology, Robert E. Eberly Pavilion
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Altoona
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Horizon
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Greenville
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Regional Cancer Center
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Uniontown
• UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Windber
Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.