Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Regent Square restaurant's future shaky as owner faces rape charges

Joyce Hanz | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Adnan Hilton Pehlivan
Pittsburgh Police
Adnan Hilton Pehlivan

Updated 2 hours ago

Emily O’Donnell used to enjoy the tasty dishes served up at a Mediterranean restaurant on Braddock Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood.

Then she heard about the allegations against the owner of Istanbul Sofra.

“It used to be so busy,” O’Donnell said while seated on her neighboring outdoor porch last week. “We all just quit going. I would be happy to see some new ownership.”

The future of the once-popular restaurant remains uncertain as its owner, Adnan Hilton Pehlivan, remains in jail awaiting trial on stalking and rape charges.

The restaurateur’s plans for a second bar and restaurant next door also appear to be dead as it is now listed for sale.

Pehlivan, is being held without bond . A trial date has not been set.

Istanbul Sofra still serves lunch and dinner, at the corner of Braddock and Forbes avenues. But its planned neighbor, Hilton’s Lounge, also owned by Pehlivan, never opened as scheduled. The restaurant listed on Sept. 4, 2018 on Loopnet with an asking price of $750,000 (includes the liquor license.)

Loopnet is a popular online commercial real estate website.

Pehlivan’s May 15 arrest has left some local residents wondering what’s next for Istanbul Sofra.

“I don’t eat there anymore, since his arrest,” said O’Donnell, who lives next door to Hilton’s Lounge. “I won’t patronize it.”

Pehlivan, 47, is charged with stalking and sexually assaulting a woman in her South Side home. Additional charges include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person, burglary, simple assault and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors presented evidence June 4 of videos downloaded to Pehlivan’s cellphone that showed a man stalking a woman, breaking into her home and raping her.

On Aug. 1 , a judge denied the third bond request for Pehlivan.

He has been jailed since May 23 and was ordered by the court to surrender his passport.

The outdoor patio at Istanbul Sofra was vacant last week during lunchtime visit by a Trib reporter. A single diner ate inside.

An employee at Instanbul Sofra confirmed that Edip Sensel remains as chef, but declined further comment.

Sensel did not respond to messages left for him requesting an interview.

In a follow-up phone call, a restaurant manager said, “I can’t confirm anything” when asked if the eatery was going to have a new owner, change hands or possibly be sold. She declined to give her name.

Pehlivan’s brother, Hamza, hung up on a Trib reporter when asked about details related to the sale of Hilton’s Lounge. Hamza’s phone number is the the contact number for inquiries on the Loopnet listing.

Longtime resident Sandy Leavy was a regular at Istanbul Sofra—until she heard about the rape allegations.

She and her husband quit dining there, preferring now to dine at a different Mediterranean restaurant

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Leavy said. “But after watching the video surveillance footage I won’t eat there.”

The online video footage referenced by Leavy was first made public by prosecutors in court. They presented 14 minutes of surveillance video alleging Pehlivan deliberately stalked his victim and her friends on Pittsburgh’s South Side the night of the alleged attack.

Fellow restaurateur Linda Alworth of Gilpin owns Twisted Thistle restaurant and Lingrow Farm in Leechburg. She dined at Istanbul Sofra several times and befriended Pehlivan.

Alworth invited him for a visit to Twisted Thistle.

“He was very friendly. He helped me with my webpage—offered advice. I called him by his nickname, ‘Hilton’— I am very troubled that he has been charged with such a heinous crime.”

Alworth said operating a successful business involves hard work and is time consuming.

“I don’t know who he entrusted his restaurant with,” Alworth said. “But I do know if you are not watching the daily aspects of your business, things can walk away.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me