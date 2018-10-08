Register by Tuesday to vote this November in Pennsylvania
Updated 4 hours ago
Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November midterms in Pennsylvania.
Those who aren’t registered can do it online .
The Nov. 6 ballot features several high-profile races.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf faces Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner, a former state senator and millionaire owner of a York waste-hauling business.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, is up for re-election against Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton.
All 18 of the state’s members of Congress are up for election in districts newly redrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. All 203 state representatives and half of the state’s 50 senators are up for election this year.
In addition to registering online, residents send completed voter registration forms to their county voter registration office (blank forms are available online ). Voters can also check their status online and find out where to go on Election Day.
Registration requires U.S. citizenship and having resided in Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election.