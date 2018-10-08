Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Register by Tuesday to vote this November in Pennsylvania

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
A voter casts her ballot during Georgia’s primary election runoff at Chase Street Elementary in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)A voter casts her ballot during Georgia’s primary election runoff at Chase Street Elementary in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
A voter casts her ballot during Georgia’s primary election runoff at Chase Street Elementary in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)A voter casts her ballot during Georgia’s primary election runoff at Chase Street Elementary in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the November midterms in Pennsylvania.

Those who aren’t registered can do it online .

The Nov. 6 ballot features several high-profile races.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf faces Republican gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner, a former state senator and millionaire owner of a York waste-hauling business.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, is up for re-election against Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Hazleton.

All 18 of the state’s members of Congress are up for election in districts newly redrawn by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. All 203 state representatives and half of the state’s 50 senators are up for election this year.

In addition to registering online, residents send completed voter registration forms to their county voter registration office (blank forms are available online ). Voters can also check their status online and find out where to go on Election Day.

Registration requires U.S. citizenship and having resided in Pennsylvania for at least 30 days before the election.

Related Content
Uber, Lyft offer free Election Day rides to polling places
You could say this year's midterm elections are kind of important. In an effort to help voters get to the polls, ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me