Petition urges Pittsburgh Marathon to drop Chik-fil-A as sponsor of kids' race

An online petition started by a Pittsburgh-based consultant is urging Pittsburgh Marathon officials to drop Chik-fil-A as a sponsor of the kids' marathon because of the fast food restaurant's "extreme anti-LGBTQ beliefs."

The petition, started by Jodi Hirsh, the co-founder and principal consultant at Sequal Consulting, calls the partnership "unacceptable, damaging and offensive." Hirsh could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Chik-fil-A is an openly homophobic and transphobic business," according to the petition. "It has been for years, and despite their PR campaign to change their image, there's no reason to believe they have moved away from their extreme anti-LGBTQ beliefs and their funding of discriminatory programming."

Company president Dan Cathy in 2012 said, amid a national conversation regarding same-sex marriage, that "we're inviting God's judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage."

He doubled down on the statement later, saying he was "guilty as charged" in pushing for the biblical definition of a family. Additionally, financial records showed the company's foundation donated millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ foundations.

The petition encourages readers to contact P3R CEO Patrice Matamoros and includes a form letter: "Children should not be asked to run under the banner of a company that believes their sexual orientation and gender identity is something that can be cured or healed. Children should not have to support corporate bodies who want to erase them or their family members."

Last night we celebrated our expanded partnership w/ @ChickfilA Pittsburgh! The cow came dressed in running gear and kids enjoyed free giveaways! Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh will serve as the new title partner of the Kids Marathon, as well as the presenting partner of @KidsofSteelPGH . pic.twitter.com/VZ3UWh4JBF — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) October 3, 2018

Race officials held a festival last week in celebration of the "expanded partnership" with Chik-fil-A, which included an appearance by the mascot, a cow, and giveaways for children.

A day later, officials released a statement regarding growing backlash over the partnership.

Thank you for reaching out and sharing your thoughts with us regarding our partnership with Chick-fil-A Pittsburgh. As an organization, P3R strives to be inclusive of any and all members of the Pittsburgh community, and we have and will continue to be accepting of any ... pic.twitter.com/XkIOQcyKUv — Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) October 3, 2018

"As an organization, P3R strives to be inclusive of any and all members of the Pittsburgh community, and we have and will continue to be accepting of any individual or family who wants to participate in our events," the statement read. "We are working with organizations throughout the region to ensure we continue to expand our programming accordingly."

The petition has gained 900 so far.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.