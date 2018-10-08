Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Former Steeler Santonio Holmes back in Pittsburgh to raise funds for sickle cell sufferers

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Santonio Holmes seated at Mayor Bill Peduto’s desk on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. “I could get used to this,” Holmes said. Peduto issued a proclamation honoring Holmes for his III & Long Foundation based in Pittsburgh that funds sickle cell anemia research and grants for those suffering from the disease.
Former Steelers wide receiver and 2009 Super Bowl MVP, Santonio Holmes, (center) with Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Jourdan Tucker, 10, of Penn Hills, who suffers from sickle cell anemia. Peduto declared Tuesday Santonio Holmes Day in the city in honor of Holmes’ fundraising activities for sickle cell research.
Santonio Holmes knows only too well how sickle cell anemia can ravage a child’s body.

He’s watched his own son, Santonio “TJ” Holmes III struggle to breath during a crisis situation.

The former NFL wide receiver and Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIII MVP spends his time these days promoting sickle cell awareness through his charity, the III & Long Foundation.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto on Monday issued a proclamation honoring Holmes, 34, for his charity work. Holmes, who lives near Columbus, Ohio, was in town Monday for an annual celebrity bowling tournament fundraiser. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the AMF Noble Manor Lanes in Green Tree.

“It’s a full struggle to sit there and watch your son, or just kids, to not have any life inside of them,” Holmes said. “We’re looking to just bring awareness to this disease, doing fundraisers and getting families out in the community to meet the celebrities and to know people are supporting them in this fight.”

Holmes said never knew he carried a genetic trait for sickle cell until he was 17 and his son was born with disease. His girlfriend at the time also carried the trait. When both parents have it, there’s a 25 percent chance that their children will develop the disease, according to Twaina Williams, a community health worker with the Children’s Sickle Cell Foundation Inc. based in Mt. Washington.

“I had no clue that I even carried this trait until at that point, 17 years old,” Holmes said. “No one ever talked about it. I remember being in second and third grade and going to the hospital and getting IVs put inside of you. No one ever talked to us about having a sickle cell trait, or what was happening with our body.”

Holmes suffered respiratory problems and needed oxygen at times while playing football during hot weather or games in high elevations like Denver.

The Steelers traded Holmes in 201o to the New York Jets following several incidents with the law, including a marijuana charge and one of domestic violence, both of which were dismissed. Holmes said he doesn’t hold that against the Steelers or Pittsburgh, saying he’s the team’s biggest cheerleader from afar.

Holmes played his last game in 2014.

“At this point I am retired, and I owe a lot to the city,” he said.

His foundation, created in Pittsburgh with the help of the Children’s Sickle Cell Foundation, offers grants for such things a tutoring while a child is in the hospital and for sickle cell research.

Holmes appeared in the Mayor’s Office with Williams and Heather Tucker, the Children’s Sickle Foundation’s office manager, who brought her 10-year-old son, Jourdan, a fifth grader at Penn Hill Charter School, who has sickle cell.

“We’re here this morning in order to able to bring special attention to an issue that affects so many Pittsburghers,” Peduto said. “It’s an honor to be here with Santonio Holmes… and to be able to recognize the work that he has been doing.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

