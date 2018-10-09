Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police: Stolen ladder leads to hours-long standoff in Allentown

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 7:12 a.m.
Michael Rooney
Michael Rooney

Updated 3 hours ago

A man who allegedly shot another man in the leg, prompting an hours-long standoff in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood on Monday, said he did so because the man stole his ladder in order to get drugs, police said.

Michael Rooney, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations in connection to the incident, which was reported about 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 500 block of Industry Street for a report of shots fired, according to an affidavit filed in the case. An officer spoke with a witness, who allegedly said the man shot in the leg and Rooney had been arguing over a ladder that the victim had borrowed from Rooney. According to police, the witness said the victim sold the ladder for drug money, and Rooney was upset about it.

The victim was taken UPMC Mercy, where he was in stable condition, police said.

About 20 minutes later, police went to the 100 block of Walter Street, where Rooney was reportedly armed and on a roof. Police established a perimeter, and SWAT was called out. Negotiators called Rooney and spoke with him for more than an hour. Shortly after 8 p.m., he walked out of the house and surrendered, police said.

Rooney admitted to the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Rooney told investigators that the victim owed him money and took a ladder from him to get heroin, police said.

Rooney remained in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail early Tuesday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

