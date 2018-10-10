Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Amazon Prime expands Whole Foods grocery deliveries to Pittsburgh

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Amazon and Whole Foods have begun rolling out their grocery delivery service in the Pittsburgh area.
John Minchillo/AP
Amazon and Whole Foods have begun rolling out their grocery delivery service in the Pittsburgh area.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburghers can get Whole Foods Market deliveries through Amazon Prime Now, according to an announcement.

The offering starts Wednesday for Amazon Prime members in Pittsburgh and several other areas across the country, including Cleveland and parts of San Francisco. Members can shop online for grocery items from Whole Foods Market and have them delivered daily between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The service, launched earlier this year, now is available in 53 cities across the country and could reach more through the end of 2018, according to a news release. For more details about the grocery delivery or to shop, visit: primenow.com .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me