Babies at West Penn Hospital ready for Elton John concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even the tiniest Pittsburghers are excited that Sir Elton John is coming to town.

Don’t believe us? The proof is in the pictures.

Newborns at West Penn Hospital are showing off their Elton pride with tutus, shirts and memorable glasses — all of which pay homage to the iconic singer, pianist, and composer — in anticipation of his performance at PPG Paints Arena tonight.

Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson with Allegheny Health Network, said the idea to dress the babies in John-inspired garb came from one of the company’s social media coordinators.

Nurses dolled some of the babies up in shirts that read “Tiny Dancer” and black tutus. Others are rocking eccentric, star-framed sunglasses in an array of bright colors.

“Our social media director is very creative,” Waite said. “She knew about the big Elton John show coming up tonight and just thought it would be fun. He’s such an iconic dresser and we like to have fun with our babies. I think the parents enjoy it, too.”

John is taking the stage tonight for the first of two Pittsburgh dates on his three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” swan song tour.

He’ll be back in the ‘Burgh again, on Nov. 13, 2019. The presale for next year’s show begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 with the general sale starting Oct. 19.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.