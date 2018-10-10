Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Babies at West Penn Hospital ready for Elton John concert

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Even the tiniest Pittsburghers are excited that Sir Elton John is coming to town.

Don’t believe us? The proof is in the pictures.

Newborns at West Penn Hospital are showing off their Elton pride with tutus, shirts and memorable glasses — all of which pay homage to the iconic singer, pianist, and composer — in anticipation of his performance at PPG Paints Arena tonight.

Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson with Allegheny Health Network, said the idea to dress the babies in John-inspired garb came from one of the company’s social media coordinators.

Nurses dolled some of the babies up in shirts that read “Tiny Dancer” and black tutus. Others are rocking eccentric, star-framed sunglasses in an array of bright colors.

“Our social media director is very creative,” Waite said. “She knew about the big Elton John show coming up tonight and just thought it would be fun. He’s such an iconic dresser and we like to have fun with our babies. I think the parents enjoy it, too.”

John is taking the stage tonight for the first of two Pittsburgh dates on his three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” swan song tour.

He’ll be back in the ‘Burgh again, on Nov. 13, 2019. The presale for next year’s show begins at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 with the general sale starting Oct. 19.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me