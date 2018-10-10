CCAC to hold 'College Kickstart Day' open house at all locations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community College of Allegheny County will host “College Kickstart Day” at all eight of its locations on Oct. 24.

The free open house event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to all prospective students, their family members and friends.

Attendees who bring their high school diploma, GED or college transcripts can complete their CCAC registration in one day.

Attendees can take placement tests, meet with an advisor and learn about CCAC’s programs in the arts and humanities; business; education, social and behavioral sciences and human services; health; science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and the skilled trades.

CCAC staff will be available to answer questions about admissions and enrollment procedures, financial aid options, transfer and career opportunities, and college services, sports, clubs and other activities.

Attendees will be able to tour the facilities as well as see program demonstrations.

