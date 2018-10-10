Monroeville, Westmoreland malls to close on Thanksgiving Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two local malls will again buck the growing trend of Black Friday shopping spilling into Thanksgiving leftovers and remain closed on Thanksgiving Day for the third consecutive year.

The Westmoreland Mall and the Monroeville Mall will close for the holiday and reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 23.

Tennessee-based CBL Properties, which owns the two Western Pennsylvania malls, will close all its 114 properties on Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving and Black Friday are two great American traditions,” Stephen Lebovitz, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “By continuing the practice of closing our centers on Thanksgiving this year, we are ensuring our customers and employees have the opportunity to celebrate to the fullest – spending Thanksgiving with family and friends and then waking up early to spend Black Friday with us.”

According to Lebovitz’s statement, department stores, theaters, restaurants and stores with exterior mall entrances will have the option of staying open on Thanksgiving, though there will be no access to the interior mall area.

“On Black Friday, our properties are full of energy and shoppers seeking the great deals that make Black Friday one of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season,” he said. “We look forward to creating that festive atmosphere again this year through a variety of Black Friday doorbusters, exclusive deals and events.”

