It's time to build at the Lego store in Ross Park Mall

Let’s go Lego.

The Lego store is open in Ross Park Mall. The shop features a kid-chic design, innovative displays and consumer-friendly play areas that deliver an engaging, entertaining and fun experience for families of all ages.

Grand opening events take place Oct. 26-28.

“Our store at Ross Park Mall will enhance our consumers’ overall Lego brand experience through product variety, store design and regular hands-on family events,” says Leslie Jenkins, senior director, Lego Group in a news release. “Children and families will be able to experience first-hand and hands-on the creativity and imagination that goes into Lego building and be inspired by the over 4 million Lego bricks that are in the store an any given time.”

Lego stores feature an assortment of product covering nearly every square inch of space and each store features three key design components:

• Pick & Build Wall: By far the most popular store feature, it offers the option to hand-pick and purchase specific Lego bricks and elements in a variety of colors and shapes in bulk.

• Living Room: This is an interactive play area prominently positioned in the center of the store, giving customers a chance to get “hands-on, minds on” with Lego products.

• Brand Ribbon: Running the circumference of the store, it features Lego model displays, company history and fun facts to entertain guests.

There are 93 Lego stores in North America.

Hours at the Ross Park Mall store are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Details: 412-837-4125 or http://lego.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.