Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

2 Western Pa. men charged with theft for allegedly owing $5,000 each to turnpike

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Two men who owe more than $5,000 apiece in unpaid turnpike tolls and fees face theft charges, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Betts, of Plum, and Christopher Visco, of Irwin, both face one count of theft of services, according to charges filed against them by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and approved by the DA.

Betts, allegedly used the turnpike in Warrendale 97 times between March 1, 2017 and May 29, 2018, according to the criminal complaint, racking up $2,079 in unpaid toll and $3,835 in fees for a total of $5,936, according to the complaint.

Visco used the same stretch of turnpike 111 times between Aug. 1, 2014, and Oct. 2, 2014, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. He owes $2,044 in tolls and $4,440 in fees for a total of $6,484 in unpaid turnpike charges, according to the complaint.

Both criminal complaints indicate “numerous attempts” were made to contact both Betts and Visco regarding their unpaid tolls.

Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Nov. 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge William Wagner, court records show. Neither had an attorney listed.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, said the charges come at the request of the Turnpike Commission as part of an effort to go after turnpike toll scofflaws with criminal charges.

A woman from Mount Joy pleaded guilty in July to not paying turnpike tolls on more than 1,600 trips over five years. The woman racked up more than $92,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. She paid $10,149 to the turnpike commission and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me