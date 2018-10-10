Pittsburgh police: Teen driver who struck students only had learner's permit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The driver of a sedan that struck a group of students outside a Pittsburgh high school Tuesday afternoon had only a learner’s permit and might have been trying to show off when the collision happened, Pittsburgh police said Wednesday.

The incident outside University Prep in the city’s Hill District about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday sent six students to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Police also said a seventh student, who did not seek medical attention in the immediate aftermath of the collision, later sought treatment. Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said police will interview that victim as they did with the others.

“Regarding the driver of the vehicle, it does not appear that this incident was malicious,” Togneri said in a statement. “Rather, it appears the driver might have been trying to show off in the car and somehow lost control of vehicle.”

The teenage driver, a girl who police did not name, had a learner’s permit and should not have been driving without an adult in the vehicle, he said. The passenger in the vehicle at the time was another teenager.

Both the driver and her 14-year-old male passenger initially left the scene but later returned. No charged have been filed.

