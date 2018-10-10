Pittsburgh Police: Teen victim of East Hills shooting not targeted from woods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A teen shot in the shoulder Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood was not targeted by someone emerging from a wooded area, officials have clarified.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Park Hill Drive.

Public safety spokesman Chris Togneri said that city police responded to a report of a shooting and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Initial reports indicated the victim told authorities he was shot by someone who emerged from nearby woods.

Togneri said Wednesday that scenario actually was reported by a friend of the victim.

But video evidence shows the teen victim was wounded when he emerged from a residence, Togneri said.

Togneri said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release other details.

