5 McKeesport residents charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl analogue

Five McKeesport residents are charged with conspiring to distribute a synthetic opioid that is an analogue of fentanyl.

Named as defendants in the five-count federal grand jury indictment returned Tuesday in Pittsburgh are Nathan Hampton, 29, Travis Robertson, 28, Leslie Jackson, 54, Sacha Nesbeth, 26, and her mother, Juliet Nesbeth, 45.

According to the indictment, Hampton, Robertson, Jackson and Sacha Nesbeth conspired to distribute methoxyacetyl fentanyl on Sept. 8, 2017.

Officials announcing the indictment didn’t indicate the amount of the substance involved in the case.

Sacha and Juliet Nesbeth are charged with using or maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Also, Hampton is charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and Robertson is charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Schupansky is prosecuting the case as part of a long-term investigation by the FBI Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force, which targeted a large-scale drug trafficking organization operating in Allegheny, Butler and Beaver counties.

