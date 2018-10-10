Coraopolis man guilty of failing to pay nearly $2.3 million in federal payroll taxes
A Coraopolis man has pleaded guilty to four felony counts of failing to pay nearly $2.3 million in payroll taxes, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced Wednesday.
Amarender Tiparthy, 50, failed to pay payroll taxes for the 16 tax quarters in 2010 through 2013, according a statement released by the Western District of Pennsylvania.
He was the sole owner of Prodigy Software Group, Inc., a business that provided companies and governmental entities with consulting services regarding information technology projects, according to testimony.
Its business model included employing people who were assigned to various information technology projects through contracts agreed to by Tiparthy.
Although Tiparthy collected payroll taxes, he failed to pay over the taxes when due to the IRS, according federal prosecutors.
Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose scheduled sentencing for March 19.
Tiparthy was released on bond pending sentencing.
The IRS Criminal Investigation team conducted the investigation that led to the conviction in this case.