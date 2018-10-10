Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Coraopolis man guilty of failing to pay nearly $2.3 million in federal payroll taxes

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Coraopolis man has pleaded guilty to four felony counts of failing to pay nearly $2.3 million in payroll taxes, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced Wednesday.

Amarender Tiparthy, 50, failed to pay payroll taxes for the 16 tax quarters in 2010 through 2013, according a statement released by the Western District of Pennsylvania.

He was the sole owner of Prodigy Software Group, Inc., a business that provided companies and governmental entities with consulting services regarding information technology projects, according to testimony.

Its business model included employing people who were assigned to various information technology projects through contracts agreed to by Tiparthy.

Although Tiparthy collected payroll taxes, he failed to pay over the taxes when due to the IRS, according federal prosecutors.

Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose scheduled sentencing for March 19.

Tiparthy was released on bond pending sentencing.

The IRS Criminal Investigation team conducted the investigation that led to the conviction in this case.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me