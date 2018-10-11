Penn Hills says Connellsville bringing armed guards to games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Connellsville school police officers are now accompanying sports teams to games in Penn Hills in the wake of a Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League investigation surrounding allegations of racial slurs directed at Penn Hills soccer players during a soccer game last month, officials said.

Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines called the armed guards “culturally insensitive” and asked WPIAL to intervene and discourage Connellsville from continuing the practice, in a letter she sent to Penn Hills district employees.

Joseph Bradley, the superintendent of the Connellsville Area School District, said in a statement that the district has long used school personnel at “appropriate away events” and he would welcome the WPIAL to examine the district’s policy.

“Armed security officers” have accompanied Connellsville teams to games at Penn Hills on at least three separate occasions over the past week, Hines wrote in her letter. She said that has never happened before in the past.

“As you are aware, Penn Hills School District also employs security, but our model is an unarmed one,” Hines wrote. “We also assign our security officers special details that include crowd supervision during various events, home and away; however, we have never experienced from the district in question prior to the WPIAL hearing on September 24 or from any other district for that matter, armed security traveling to our site, positioning themselves with their team near the bench, and providing escorts for restroom breaks and/or locker room travel.”

Neither Hines nor Bradley were available for further comment Thursday morning. WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley could also not be reached.

“Armed guards” were at Penn Hills on Saturday for a girls soccer game, on Monday during a boys soccer game, and on Tuesday during a girls volleyball game, Hines said.

She said she has reached out to the WPIAL to express concerns.

“In this written communication, I conveyed my hope that the WPIAL would intervene and discourage such culturally insensitive practices in the future, especially given that it is the responsibility of officials, coaches, and site managers to supervise the players during competition,” Hines wrote.

Bradley said the district support of athletes is displayed in many ways including having CASD school police officers escort them at appropriate away events. The officers are licensed and armed both during the school day and at extracurricular events, Bradley said.

“The use of those school police officers has been done for a variety of reasons and is not unique to CASD,” he wrote. “CASD will continue to employ best practices that not only ensure our students and spectators meet our expectations of proper conduct, but also protect those same groups from harm or from false accusations.”

Penn Hills administration cancelled all athletic events against Connellsville after reports surfaced that Connellsville students, fans and players slung racial slurs at Penn Hills players during a Sept. 6 soccer game. They said they would not travel to Connellsville or host the school until the allegations were investigated and resolved by the WPIAL.

The WPIAL held a hearing on Sept. 24 and released the findings of their investigation on Sept. 26.

While WPIAL officials couldn’t say with certainty that slurs were used by Connellsville boys soccer players at the game, they found the testimony of the Penn Hills players credible and believed it was “likely that at least some racial slurs or racially insensitive comments were directed to a Penn Hills player or players.”

“Based on the information in the credible testimony of the Penn Hills players, there were in all probability some negative interactions in the field,” O’Malley said in September. “But it was the board’s position that they were in all probability isolated and not reflective of the Connellsville boys soccer program or their school.”

The WPIAL required that Connellsville hire an outside consultant to address and train its student-athletes regarding racial and cultural sensitivities, which the district agreed to do.

Penn Hills said it would play Connellsville again following the investigation.

Bradley said the Connellsville district is saddened and disappointed that any school district employee accompanying students could be construed as culturally insensitive or inappropriate.

He said the district was “taken aback by this communication, especially in light of completing two cordial athletic events between the two schools this week with zero issues.”

“In both of those contests although competitive, it was evident that the students are trying to move forward and maintain a positive relationship between the school districts,” he wrote. “However, communications such as this are preventing that from happening.”

Bradley also said he and other Connellsville administrators were at Monday’s game, and provided “ample opportunity” for questions about the district’s use of school personnel at away events.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.