Allegheny

New round of grants will help 'coal impacted' communities in Southwestern Pennsylvania

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Three Pittsburgh organizations have received funding to help communities that have been hurt by the downturn in the coal mining industry.

The funding is part of the latest round of POWER Initiative grants given to communities by the Appalachian Regional Commission. POWER stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization .

The federal agency announced $26.5 million in funding — 35 awards in nine Appalachian states — to support education and workforce training in communities hardest hit by changes in the coal industry.

The Pittsburgh grants are as follows:

  • $1.035 million for Innovation Works for small business services in 24 counties. The project is expected to help create 32 new businesses and 156 new jobs, retain 260 existing jobs and leverage $20 million in private investment.
  • $670,000 for Catalyst Connection for PA MAKES (Pennsylvania Manufacturing Assistance for Keystone Entrepreneurial Success). Project outcomes are expected to include 42 businesses improved, 120 new jobs created, 1,200 jobs retained and $15 million in leveraged private investment.
  • $72,000 for the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for a feasibility study assessing the uncompleted sections of the Erie-to-Pittsburgh Trail and the PA Wilds Loop. Work will include all the preliminary steps needed to complete the final 210 miles in the trail system.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

