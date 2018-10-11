Allegheny Health Network breaks ground on Brentwood hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny Health Network broke ground Thursday on the last of four Neighborhood Hospital they plan to open next year.

Allegheny Health Network has formed a joint venture with Texas-based Emerus, a developer and operator of neighborhood hospitals, to build the hospitals in the Pittsburgh area.

Officials from Allegheny Health Network, Highmark Health, and Emerus gathered in Brentwood to ceremonially break ground at the corner of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Greenlee Road.

The facility will be a 24-hour emergency care hospital that will also offer other medical services such as lab tests, imaging services and inpatient care.

The other hospitals will be in Hempfield, McCandless and Harmar . Allegheny Health Network expects the four facilities to open in late 2019.

The Brentwood hospital will be closely aligned with the network’s Jefferson Hospital in nearby Jefferson Hills and AHN’s hospitals in the Pittsburgh for patients who require a more acute level of care or follow-up appointments with specialists.

Officials said it will also complement Jefferson’s existing outpatient and primary care services in the Brentwood community.

