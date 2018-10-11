Sound technician falls from balcony of Mt. Lebanon building being filmed in Mister Rogers movie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 65-year-old Pittsburgh area man was injured Thursday night when he fell off a balcony during a break in filming the new movie about legendary children’s television host Fred Rogers, “You Are My Friend,” Mt. Lebanon police said.

The man, whose identity was not immediately available, fell a couple of stories to the ground from the balcony at an apartment building in the 700 block of Shady Drive East.

The victim, who was transported to an area hospital, may have suffered a medical event prior to falling over the brick wall surrounding the balcony, Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Aaron Lauth said.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. No one reported seeing the man fall, but people did hear the victim hit the ground, the chief said.

The man was involved in the sound production of the movie, which was shooting a scene Thursday night.

Film star Tom Hanks, who is playing Rogers in the movie, was at the site and later left.

Rogers, a Latrobe native, was known worldwide for his television program, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which was produced at WQED-TV studios in Pittsburgh and aired from 1968 to 2001. Rogers died in in 2003.

The new movie is about the experience of Tom Junod, a journalist who profiled Rogers in an article for Esquire magazine in 1998. The movie is about the bond that developed between the two men.

The movie being filmed in Pittsburgh is described by TriStar as a “heart-warming story, a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

Bret Gibson and Joe Napsha are a Tribune-Review staff writers.