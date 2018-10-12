Filming of Mr. Rogers movie starring Tom Hanks suspended after crew death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Filming in Pittsburgh of the Mr. Rogers movie featuring Tom Hanks has been suspended following the death of a crew member who fell from a balcony during work in Mt. Lebanon.

Sound technician James Emswiller was taking a smoke break Thursday on the balcony of a Mt. Lebanon apartment building during filming when what authorities believe was a medical emergency caused him to fall two stories to his death.

Sony’s TriStar Pictures division has not determined when it will resume filming.

“This is a devastating tragedy and the studio is investigating the matter. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s loved ones, friends, and colleagues,” the company said in a statement.

Local director Steve Parys said he’s known Emswiller for more than two decades, and they worked all over the country together when they were both working on independent films.

Parys said that despite having won an Emmy, Emswiller remained down to earth and always helped out young newcomers on sets that could be intimidating for those new to the business. His quirky but sweet sense of humor made him a calm presence on hectic sets, Parys said.

“He really stuck out in an industry where egos get the better of some people,” he said. “Jim had the experience and the awards that he could have easily adopted that attitude and gotten away with it, but he was just a nice ‘Pittsburgh’ guy.”

Emswiller was highly-regarded and respected in the film industry for his work, said Jim Odenheimer, president of the Blue Knights PA 7 Chapter, a motorcycle club of law enforcement officers. In addition to working as a sound technician on movie sets, Emswiller was a deputy constable in Allegheny County.

“He had everybody at the meetings laughing with some of his movie stories,” Odenheimer said of Emswiller.

Emswiller was a member for 15 to 20 years, Odenheimer said. He liked to ride his motorcycle, most recently a Harley-Davidson. He was one of the club’s top ticket sellers for its annual gun raffle, which goes to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, several veterans organization and other charities.

Odenheimer, a retired Allegheny County officer who sometimes worked security or as a medic on movie sets, said Emswiller had the temperament to handle working on a movie set. Demands from actors, actresses, directors or others didn’t bother him. But Emswiller had no desire to move to Hollywood, Odenheimer said, adding “He was Western Pennsylvania through and through.”

“He was just an easy going guy,” Odenheimer said. “He had a very very high boiling point. Very little upset him. He was able to put up with the nonsense. He didn’t let it get it under his skin.”

Odenheimer wasn’t aware of any medical conditions plaguing Emswiller. He talked to Emswiller recently and said nothing seemed amiss.

The fall happened about 7:30 p.m. at an apartment on Shady Drive East, according to Mt. Lebanon police Chief Aaron Lauth.

Emswiller, 61, of Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place was taken to UPMC Mercy in critical condition. He was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said.

“Everything at this point is adding up to the fact that this was a medical emergency that ended in a fall,” Lauth said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Friday that Emswiller died of injuries to his head and torso from the fall. The ME’s office did not release any details concerning the medical emergency that may have lead to the fall.

Crews were inside one apartment filming scenes for “You are My Friend,” while sound technicians and others were setup in adjacent apartments, Lauth said. Emswiller was alone on the balcony smoking a cigarette while other crew members were just inside the balcony door, he said.

Lauth said crew members inside reported hearing a “thud” and realized Emswiller was no longer on the balcony.

“They ran out on the balcony and looked down and saw him down below,” he said.

The balcony was solid brick, Lauth said, and it had no structural deficiencies.

“It wasn’t like he leaned up against something and it broke,” he said.

Dawn Keezer, director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, said she’d worked with Emswiller off and on for years. She called it a sad it for the film industry in the area.

“He was talented. He was experienced,” she said. “He was an amazing asset on set.”

Keezer said Emswiller was always willing to help newcomers however he could.

“He was just a really good guy,” she said. “He was really good at what he does.”

Todd Kaplan, a spokesman for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said he was not certain why the film’s producers selected Mt. Lebanon for shooting a scene.

Hanks, who is playing Rogers in the movie, was at the site and later left.

It is undetermined how long TriStar will continue filming in the Pittsburgh area. The film production is expected to move to New York City once it wraps up filming in Pittsburgh.

Emswiller’s credits include sound work on the Pittsburgh-filmed movies “Jack Reacher,” “Abduction” and “Concussion.” He won an Emmy Award in 2015 for his work on the TV movie “Bessie,” which told the story of legendary blues performer Bessie Smith, his IMDb page said.

Aaron Aupperlee contributed to this report. Megan Guza and Joe Napsha are Tribune-Review staff writers. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.