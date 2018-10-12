Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh attorney Yvonne Hilton nominated as the next city solicitor

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
The Pittsburgh skyline at sunset on Monday, June 22, 2015
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh skyline at sunset on Monday, June 22, 2015

Updated 7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has nominated attorney Yvonne Hilton as the next city solicitor.

Hilton began working for the city in August 1997 as an assistant city solicitor, promoted to associate city solicitor in 2009, and then named deputy solicitor in 2014.

Hilton has been acting solicitor after former solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge stepped down in March.

“I am honored that Yvonne Hilton has agreed to continue to serve the employees and residents of this city,” Peduto said in a statement. “Acting Solicitor Hilton has been a diligent public city servant for 21 years in our legal department and has shown a commitment to equitable enforcement of the law and compassion for those she serves.”

City Council still has to vote on the nomination before Hilton officially takes over as solicitor. That vote could come as early as next week.

Hilton thanked the administration for its support.

“I am grateful and appreciative of the opportunity that Mayor Peduto and Chief of Staff (Dan) Gilman have given me to be city solicitor and continue to serve the city I love,” said Hilton.

Sanchez Ridge resignedto return to private practice. She served in Pittsburgh’s law department since the start of Peduto’s administration in January 2014.

