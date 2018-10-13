2 men arrive at McKeesport hospital with gunshot wounds to head early Saturday
Updated 14 minutes ago
Two men arrived at a McKeesport hospital early Saturday morning with gunshot wounds to their heads.
According to police, a 33-year-old man drove himself and a 22-year-old man to UPMC McKeesport hospital around 3:45 a.m. and then were transported to local trauma hospitals.
The 33-year-old, with whom McKeesport police say are “very familiar,” has non-life-threatening injuries. Police interviewed him, but he was not cooperative, police said. The passenger was last listed in critical condition.
Police said it is unclear what led up to the men being shot in the head, however, they said a shooting occurred around 3:35 a.m. on the Rankin Bridge before they showed up to the hospital.
Police said the victims arrived at the hospital in a blue Chevrolet Colorado truck. They urged anyone with information to call 1-833-255-8477.
