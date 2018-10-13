Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Chief: Penn Hills couple found dead their home Saturday morning, apparent fire victims

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, 11:15 a.m.

A husband and wife were found dead at their house on Beulah Road in Penn Hills on Saturday morning when emergency crews responded to a fire there, police Chief Howard Burton said.

Burton did not identify the couple.

Burton said they apparently died as a result of the fire. He said no others were in the house.

Penn Hills emergency officials responded to a fire call just before 10 a.m. at 423 Beulah Road.

By 11 a.m., the fire was out and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner was summoned to the scene, Burton said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of their deaths.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Penn Hills Fire Marshal, Burton said.

Chuck Miller, Penn Hills fire marshal, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Burton cautioned drivers on Beulah Road of potential restricted lanes or detours as officials investigate.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

