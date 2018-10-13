Man dies in East Liberty when shot while delivering pizzas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man died after he was shot in the torso Saturday when delivering two pizzas in East Liberty, Pittsburgh police said.

Chris Togneri, spokesman for Pittsburgh Public Safety, did not identify the victim, but said the victim was a 59-year-old man who worked as a deliveryman for Domino’s.

Togneri said the victim was enroute in the 200 block of Penn Avenue when the person who ordered the pizza called him to change the delivery point to 125 N. St. Clair Street.

“An audible witness heard ‘Give me your money, give me your money,’ followed by a gunshot,” Togneri said.

The shooter was seen running from the scene and the deliveryman was dead when police arrived, Togneri said.

Togneri said police are investigating and searching for video and still images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

