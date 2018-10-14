Sharpsburg man arrested after standoff at home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Sharpsburg man was arrested late Saturday after allegedly threatening police who broke up a fight outside of his house, according to court papers.

Jessie Lee Glover, 39, was removed from his home by members of the North Hills Special Response Team before 11 p.m. after fleeing inside and refusing police orders to come out.

He is charged with numerous counts, including aggravated assault, child endangerment and public drunkenness.

Police were called to Main Street at 8:30 p.m. and broke up a fight between two men in the street. Glover, who police said was involved in the fight, spit at officers and threatened to kill them and Sharpsburg K-9 Jango, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said Glover allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and pointed it at officers before going inside his home. A female who was pushed outside said two juvenile boys were inside with Glover.

Police said Glover shouted obscenities at the officers until members of the North Hills Special Response Team went inside and removed him. He was being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Glover had not been arraigned on the charges Sunday morning. An Oct. 24 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.