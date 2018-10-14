Pittsburgh police arrest Pagans motorcycle club members after bar brawl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police clashed with who they described as members of the Pagans motorcycle club at a South Side bar early Friday morning which led to four arrests.

In a video taken from a customer at Kopy’s Bar on South 12th Street, police — one uniformed and one detective in plain clothes — are seen manhandling defendants while one officer has his Taser drawn.

WPXI , the Tribune-Review’s news partner, reported that the police were undercover officers investigating a drug complaint at the bar when up to 10 members of the motorcycle club surrounded the detectives and a fight broke out.

One man in plainclothes yells, “I’m a [expletive] cop,” as he walks over to a man on the floor. As he stood over the man and shoves him to get him on his stomach, he said, “You’re a [expletive] [expletive]…why don’t you [expletive] grab on to me again!”

Police said they used a Taser and pepper spray to arrest four men.

Frank Deluca, 36, of Greenfield, Michael Zokaites, 38, of Shaler, Erik Hertzrater, 28, of Hampton and Bruce Thomas, 61, of Allentown are all jailed and face charges of aggravated assault, conspiracy and riot.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.