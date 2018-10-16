Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Overnight frost advisory lifted, but cooler temperatures could come later this week

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 5:30 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania gardeners who failed to heed a frost advisory issued late Monday night and left their sensitive plants uncovered dodged a bullet.

The National Weather Service in Moon Township cancelled the advisory issued at 2 a.m. after overnight temperatures didn’t go as low as expected.

“The forecast was for temperatures to dip into the lower 30s but they only went down to 37 to 40 degrees,” said meteorologist Rich Redmond.

Cloud cover can work like a blanket to keep temperatures from dropping and help prevent frost from forming, Richmond said.

The next chance for frost to form will likely be overnight on Thursday, when skies will be mostly clear and the temperature will be around 35 degrees.

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 before dropping to 42 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will warm up to 49 degrees and be partly sunny then hover in the low 4os at night.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 48.

The first chance of getting into the 50s won’t happen until late in the week. Friday will be sunny with a high of 57 degrees with showers likely after 8 p.m.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me