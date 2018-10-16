Overnight frost advisory lifted, but cooler temperatures could come later this week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Western Pennsylvania gardeners who failed to heed a frost advisory issued late Monday night and left their sensitive plants uncovered dodged a bullet.

The National Weather Service in Moon Township cancelled the advisory issued at 2 a.m. after overnight temperatures didn’t go as low as expected.

“The forecast was for temperatures to dip into the lower 30s but they only went down to 37 to 40 degrees,” said meteorologist Rich Redmond.

Cloud cover can work like a blanket to keep temperatures from dropping and help prevent frost from forming, Richmond said.

The next chance for frost to form will likely be overnight on Thursday, when skies will be mostly clear and the temperature will be around 35 degrees.

Today will be sunny with a high near 52 before dropping to 42 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will warm up to 49 degrees and be partly sunny then hover in the low 4os at night.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 48.

The first chance of getting into the 50s won’t happen until late in the week. Friday will be sunny with a high of 57 degrees with showers likely after 8 p.m.

