Allegheny

Stretch of light rail system detoured for track repairs

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 6:12 a.m.
A portion of Allegheny County’s light rail system between South Hills Junction and Station Square is closed so repairs can be made to the track.
Updated 9 hours ago

A portion of Allegheny County’s light rail system is closed between South Hills Junction and Station Square so repairs can be made to the track, the Port Authority announced.

Inbound rail cars and buses are being detoured via Warrington Avenue through the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

Outbound rail cars will use the inbound tracks and proceed through the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Riders heading into Downtown from Station Square can take an inbound bus from the stop on the opposite side of Carson Street — near the Smithfield Street Bridge.

Commuters also can take an outbound rail car to South Hills Junction by using the inbound platform and take an inbound rail car to Downtown.

Riders heading to the South Hills from Station Square can take a rail car on the inbound platform.

There is currently no estimated time frame for the repairs to be completed.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

