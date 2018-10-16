Stretch of light rail system detoured for track repairs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A portion of Allegheny County’s light rail system is closed between South Hills Junction and Station Square so repairs can be made to the track, the Port Authority announced.

Inbound rail cars and buses are being detoured via Warrington Avenue through the city’s Allentown neighborhood.

Outbound rail cars will use the inbound tracks and proceed through the Mt. Washington Transit Tunnel.

Riders heading into Downtown from Station Square can take an inbound bus from the stop on the opposite side of Carson Street — near the Smithfield Street Bridge.

Commuters also can take an outbound rail car to South Hills Junction by using the inbound platform and take an inbound rail car to Downtown.

Riders heading to the South Hills from Station Square can take a rail car on the inbound platform.

There is currently no estimated time frame for the repairs to be completed.

