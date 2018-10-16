Game Commission to charge Erie County man who fatally shot bald eagle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will soon file charges against a Erie County man for fatally shooting an adult bald eagle in McKean on Friday, according to a report by Erie News Now.

The Game Commission’s Northwest Region confirmed the charges to Erie News Now.

The man allegedly shot the eagle with a small-caliber rifle because he was concerned it would prey on his barn cats, a commission official said.

The bird was mature with a white head and an eight-foot wingspan, according to the report.

If found guilty, the man could face state or federal charges and fines, and could lose his hunting license.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.