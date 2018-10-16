Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Brookline family's cat euthanized after getting shot with arrow

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 9:27 a.m.
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a Brookline family found their cat Ollie shot with an arrow through its body on their front porch on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. The cat had to be euthanized because the arrow punctured the animal’s lung.
Pittsburgh police are searching for the person who fired an arrow that struck a cat owned by a family in Brookline.

Officer Christine Luffy said Nathan Orr and his fiancee, Kearston Knapp, reported hearing what sounded like cats fighting outside the front door of their Elmbank Street home at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The couple opened the door and found their pet cat, Ollie, with a arrow through its body, Luffy said.

The family took the cat to an animal hospital for treatment, but the pet had to be euthanized because the arrow pierced its chest and punctured its lung.

The couple told Luffy that the incident was traumatic for their kids, ages 6 and 3.

Luffy said she is determined to find the person who fired the arrow.

“I’m going to knock on every door on the street and post flyers about the incident in the neighborhood,” she said. “Somebody on that street heard something or knows something. Even the smallest bit of information could be helpful in finding out who did this, so I encourage them to contact me.”

To report any information connected with the incident, call Luffy at 412-488-8425.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

