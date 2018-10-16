Pittsburgh wants to know what you think about its new bike plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The City of Pittsburgh is seeking input on its new bike plan.

“The plan will develop guidelines and standards for bicycle facilities, as well as identity and propose improvements,” according to the city. “Through the implementation of the new bike plan, Pittsburghers of all ages and abilities will have a better opportunity to incorporate bike riding into work commutes, recreation activities, daily errand-running, and social events.”

The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has released a draft bike network map and is looking for comments from residents. An interactive online map is being used to collect comments on specific routes and locations.

Two public meetings were held this month. A final meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight at East Liberty Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Highland Drive.

More information is at the bike plan’s website , or by contacting principle transportation planner Kristin Saunders at kristin.saunders@pittsburghpa.gov.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.