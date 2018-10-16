Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt Greensburg celebrates homecoming with Blue and Gold Week

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Freshman Josh Dipre, 18, browses the work on display at the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg inside the Millstein Library at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Freshman Josh Dipre, 18, browses the work on display at the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg inside the Millstein Library at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Freshmen Josh Dipre (left), and Abraham Alcolea, browse the work on display at the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg inside the Millstein Library at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Freshmen Josh Dipre (left), and Abraham Alcolea, browse the work on display at the Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg inside the Millstein Library at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh Greensburg celebrates homecoming with The Art Show @ Pitt-Greensburg during Blue and Gold Week. Artists submitted pieces ranging from mixed media and linocut prints, to photography. Many of the exhibits are available for purchase, and showcase the work of the campus community and those who live and work around southwestern PA.

The exhibit runs through October 21, with with judging concluding at 4pm on October 19. A reception will be held on October 19 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. to announce the winners and celebrate the event together

For a full list of events visit http://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/about/blue-and-gold-week

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dan at 724-850-5455, dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @danspeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me