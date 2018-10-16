Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Kennywood has skeleton crew working on new coaster

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Kennywood has a skeleton crew hard at work on its new coaster, The Steel Curtain, on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Facebook | Kennywood
Updated 7 hours ago

It looks like Kennywood Park is working its employees to the bone to get its new coaster built.

Or it could just be a good bit of seasonal fun.

The West Mifflin amusement park posted some pictures on its Facebook page Tuesday showing skeletons in construction gear working on The Steel Curtain.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask us what’s going on with The Steel Curtain construction…don’t worry, we’ve got our best men on it,” the park said in its post.

They might be bones, but they’re still wearing reflective vests and hardhats.

The Steel Curtain, a Steelers-themed roller coaster, was revealed in July . It will be in an area called “Steelers Country,” where the former Log Jammer ride and picnic pavilions were. Park officials say its the largest expansion in Kennywood’s 120 years.

The coaster is set to have a record-breaking nine inversions, a 197-foot-tall loop and a maximum height of 220 feet. It will zip across 4,000 feet of track at 75 mph.

It’s expected to be complete for the 2019 season.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

