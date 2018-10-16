Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Police searching for suspect in Oct. 7 North Shore break-in

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh police believe this man broke into the SMS Group headquarters on the North Shore.
Pittsburgh police are investigating the burglary of an office on the city’s North Shore, and asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the break-in.

The man used a two-by-four piece of wood to break into SMS Group’s North American headquarters on Sandusky Street, according to police.

SMS Group is a group of companies internationally active in plant construction and mechanical engineering for the steel and nonferrous metals industry. The company’s world headquarters is in Germany.

The burglary took place Oct. 7 between 8:55 p.m. and 9:05 p.m.

Police weren’t able to say whether the suspect got away with any items of significance, but he did cause significant damage to the building and the office inside of it, police said.

They did not provide a description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to give Zone 1 detectives a call at 412-323-7201.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

