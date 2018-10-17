Opposition mounting for plans to demolish buildings near Pittsburgh's Garden Theater

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority is running into familiar opposition for its latest plan to redevelop the North Side’s Garden Theater block.

The same people who stopped a developer from incorporating three existing buildings into a residential high-rise at North Avenue and Federal Street now oppose planned demolition on the block.

The latest plan for the block include demolition of the three vacant buildings and a construction of a new one proposed by Downtown-based Trek Development that would cost about $16 million and include 60 apartments and ground-floor retail space. The URA previously granted Trek exclusive negotiating rights to the entire block.

URA Executive Director Robert Rubinstein said demolition of the buildings at 4, 6 and 8 West North Ave. is the only possible option for developing the remainder of the block.

“At this point in time, there is no economically viable option that can save those buildings,” he said.

Stephen Pascal, who splits time between residences in New York and the North Side, and North Side resident Dave Demko said the demolitions would destroy what remains of an old commercial district on Federal Street. They want the URA, which owns the buildings and adjoining vacant property, to offer them separately to developers who would preserve them.

The pair in 2016 successfully challenged a Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment variance allowing Trek to exceed height and density limits for a residential building on West North Avenue and Federal Street. An Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas judge ruled that the zoning board erred in granting the variance.

“I don’t understand why we should all stand down to do what Trek finds is financially feasible for its investors,” Pascal said. “What I’m saying is it’s time to look at some alternatives. There are other possibilities here. They should break it down into a number of parcels for development that can be opened up.”

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris also opposes the demolition, saying she has received calls from developers she would not name who are interested in developing the three buildings.

Bill Gatti, Trek’s president, noted that he originally planned to preserve the building facades as part of the original plan, but the court challenge stopped him. He said there is no viable development for the buildings under the current zoning regulations, and the buildings have deteriorated to the point of a public safety risk.

“It is always sad to see old buildings go, but we have worked for nearly five years to devise a preservation strategy for these three structures,” he said.

Pascal said Trek’s preservation plans would have destroyed the integrity of the buildings. He said 8 North Ave. once served as an early home of the Western University of Pennsylvania, now the University of Pittsburgh. The building at 4 North Ave. was the home of Sara J. Carson, one of Pittsburgh’s first notable feminists, he said.

“I think the URA needs to step back and reevaluate the property,” Demko said. “The neighborhood valuation has changed considerably in the last 10 years. They should reconsider the valuation of those three properties.”

Trek previously restored the theater and nearby Bradberry Building apartments. The City of Asylum, a nonprofit that offers literary and community programs, has rehabilitated a former Masonic hall next to the theater.

The remainder of the block has been a major challenge for the URA. A chain-link fence and concrete barriers stretch along North Avenue and the fence extends for a block along Federal Street. Windows in the vacant buildings are broken and weeds are growing in vacant areas.

The authority had to repay $1.5 million to Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Public School District and Allegheny County in proceeds from tax increment financing that expired last year without being used, according to Rubinstein. He said the URA also has to negotiate an agreement with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and local preservationists in order to demolish the buildings because they are in the Mexican War Streets Historic District and the city received federal funding for the Garden block. He said local preservationists support demolition.

“They are literally on the brink of collapse,” said Karamagi Rujumba, director of development and communications for the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation. “They are beyond saving at this point.”

The state museum commission agrees.

“After the failed attempts at redevelopment carried out as part of this project, we believe the URA has made an adequate effort to preserve the three buildings,” said Howard M. Pollman, the commission’s director of external affairs.

