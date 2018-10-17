3 busted with drugs and guns after Duquesne residents reported suspicious activity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“If You See Something, Say Something” may be the official motto of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

But the reminder doesn’t only apply to preventing major acts of terrorism.

Duquesne police say residents took the motto to heart on Tuesday afternoon when numerous people reported seeking a van that appeared to be lurking around the Orchard Park Housing Community.

The reports resulted in the arrest of three people and confiscation of two loaded firearms and a small amount of narcotics, according to authorities.

Police say the calls about the van came in around 2 p.m. — about the same time Allegheny County 911 received a report about a woman who was knocking on an elderly resident’s door claiming to be from a local cable company.

The homeowner refused to open the door but reported seeing a van parked nearby that fit the description of the vehicle reported by other residents.

Police located the van a few blocks away and arrested two men, age 37 and 33; and a 26-year-old woman — later identified as the same woman who was knocking on doors.

The identities of the three people arrested have not been released yet, but police say both of the men taken into custody have prior drug and gun convictions.

The three suspects were charged Tuesday with violating gun and drug laws as well as criminal attempt to commit a home invasion or burglary. They were taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await their court appearance.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.