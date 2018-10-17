Amid racial tensions, Penn Hills girls volleyball team to skip Connellsville game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills girls volleyball team will skip its volleyball game in Connellsville tonight amid a controversy between the two school districts involving accusations of racism and insensitivity.

“The Penn Hills Girls Volleyball Team will not be traveling to Connellsville to play volleyball in a make up game scheduled for this evening,” Coach Jay Mitlo wrote in a blog post . “… and here’s why. It won’t be about fun, sports, or even America for that matter. It’s about racism, intimidation, and lack of respect. I’m not supporting those things. “

Mitlo said the decision to skip the game came after the WPIAL found no wrongdoing in Connellsville Area School District’s decision to bring armed police officers to several sporting events at Penn Hills, including a volleyball game last week.

“WPIAL did not find that Connellsville’s actions rose to the level of being ‘culturally insensitive’ or in violation of any PIAA or WPIAL rules or policies,” WPIAL Executive Director Tim O’Malley wrote in a letter to Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines obtained by the Tribune-Review.

Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Joseph Bradley could not be reached for comment.

Mitlo told the Tribune-Review that each of the 18 players on the volleyball team spoke with coaches before the decision was made to not play Connellsville.

“There was everything from anger, frustration, disappointment,” Mitlo said of the athlete’s feelings. “I can tell you this, though. Fear had very little to do with it. They were not afraid for their safety … there wasn’t a girl that was was like, ‘what might happen to me there?’ We’re tougher than that.”

Instead of playing Connellsville, the girls’ volleyball team will have one last practice of the season.

“We’re going to play some volleyball and have pizza. We’ll enjoy life, volleyball and each other — the opposite of what we were heading into,” he said.

After Wednesday’s forfeit, the team’s record stands at 6-10. The Indians finish out the season against Plum on Thursday.

The head coach of 22 years said he hopes the girls learn two life lessons from the situation with Connellsville.

“To be blameless, to rise above was the first lesson,” he said, referencing the team’s actions highlighted in a blog post he wrote. He said the team greeted the Connellsville volleyball team with a welcome sign and by placing bags of candy on chairs in the Penn Hills gym before an Oct. 9 game.

The second lesson, he said, was that Penn Hills coaches will support the student athletes through life.

“Does this change everything? No. But I hope they think, ‘they heard me and they cared for me,’” Mitlo said. “We’ll care for you for the rest of your life. And this is a small action to show that we mean that. I hope they will carry that with them.”

