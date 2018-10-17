Burger and milkshake joint opens in Rivers Casino

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Enjoy a burger and a milkshake in between winning or losing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Side.

Flipt, a contemporary burger-and-shake restaurant, opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant is known for top-quality, fresh ingredients. Choices include the Breakfast Burger, with cherrywood smoked bacon, an over-easy egg and aged cheddar; the Impossible Burger which is a plant-based veggie option that tastes like a real beef patty; and the Flipt Burger Wrap, which includes all the fixings, minus the bun.

Fries are fresh-cut and prepared on site.

Burgers cost $6 to $13.

Months of research went into creating the perfect combination, says Richard Marmion, executive chef for Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. His first thought for the burger was to pair it with a brioche bun, but once the meat and cheese and toppings were piled on it was “too fatty,” he says, so they opted for a potato roll which is “phenomenal.” Marmion also says they tested 25 different pickles before deciding on a specific dill pickle.

Other items on the menu are sandwiches, salads, chicken fingers, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, nachos and homemade milkshakes — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and salted caramel. Milkshake options will change seasonally.

“We are so excited to fire up the new grills at Flipt,” says Andrea Kleinrock-Marmion, vice president of food and beverage at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in a news release. “Our amazing chefs have given our team members a preview, and diners at Flipt are in for a treat.”

There was a good response to Wednesday’s opening, Marmion says.

“At Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, we try to make everything from scratch,” he says. “We don’t just open packets and make soup or meatloaf or burgers. The majority of our food is made in house. And you can taste the difference.”

The restaurant, located in the former West End Café space, is the third Flipt opened by Rush Street Gaming, which owns Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. The others are in New York and Illinois . The restaurant seats 88 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: http://riverscasino.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.