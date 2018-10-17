Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Burger and milkshake joint opens in Rivers Casino

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 2:43 p.m.
Flipt, a contemporary burger-and-shake restaurant unique to Rush Street properties, opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.
Flipt, a contemporary burger-and-shake restaurant unique to Rush Street properties, opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

Updated 10 hours ago

Enjoy a burger and a milkshake in between winning or losing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Side.

Flipt, a contemporary burger-and-shake restaurant, opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant is known for top-quality, fresh ingredients. Choices include the Breakfast Burger, with cherrywood smoked bacon, an over-easy egg and aged cheddar; the Impossible Burger which is a plant-based veggie option that tastes like a real beef patty; and the Flipt Burger Wrap, which includes all the fixings, minus the bun.

Fries are fresh-cut and prepared on site.

Burgers cost $6 to $13.

Months of research went into creating the perfect combination, says Richard Marmion, executive chef for Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. His first thought for the burger was to pair it with a brioche bun, but once the meat and cheese and toppings were piled on it was “too fatty,” he says, so they opted for a potato roll which is “phenomenal.” Marmion also says they tested 25 different pickles before deciding on a specific dill pickle.

Other items on the menu are sandwiches, salads, chicken fingers, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, nachos and homemade milkshakes — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and salted caramel. Milkshake options will change seasonally.

“We are so excited to fire up the new grills at Flipt,” says Andrea Kleinrock-Marmion, vice president of food and beverage at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh in a news release. “Our amazing chefs have given our team members a preview, and diners at Flipt are in for a treat.”

There was a good response to Wednesday’s opening, Marmion says.

“At Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, we try to make everything from scratch,” he says. “We don’t just open packets and make soup or meatloaf or burgers. The majority of our food is made in house. And you can taste the difference.”

The restaurant, located in the former West End Café space, is the third Flipt opened by Rush Street Gaming, which owns Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. The others are in New York and Illinois . The restaurant seats 88 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Details: http://riverscasino.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me