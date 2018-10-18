Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Cement City joins railroad and village exhibit at Carnegie Science Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side will unveil the latest historic installation of its Miniature Railroad & Village exhibit: Cement City in Donora, Pennsylvania on Nov. 14. Cement City.
Carnegie Science Center Curator of Historic Exhibits Patty Everly (front) puts the finishing touches on a new section of the facility's train exhibit which includes the Westinghouse Research Labratory and Westinghouse Atom Smasher as program presenter Nikki Wilhelm adds trees to the landscape Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The science center adds new pieces to the exhibit each year. The exhibit will reopen to the public Nov. 17.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

The Carnegie Science Center will unveil the latest historic installation of its annual Miniature Railroad & Village exhibit: Cement City in Donora, Pennsylvania on Nov. 14.

The new model offers a look at one of Thomas Edison’s fascinating engineering feats that still stands today.

Cement City homes served as housing for employees of the American Steel and Wire Company.

Building houses out of concrete became a “plausible alternative to traditional wood framing,” according the Donora Historical Society and Smog Museum.

The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will also announce a new exhibit sponsor: Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor, a popular historic spot in the Strip District. A model of Klavon’s can be found in the Miniature Railroad & Village.

The exhibit has been a staple at the science center since 1992. It was first created by Charles Bowdish in 1919 and displayed at his home. In 1954, it moved to the Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science, before being transported to its current location.

Each fall, a new model is added to the display to further expand its coverage of the region’s history. Among the favorite replicas are Primanti Bros. in the Strip District (added last year), Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood House, Fallingwater and Forbes Field.

The exhibit will re-open to the public on Nov. 15.

Details: http://carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

