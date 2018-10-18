Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Man arrested for New Castle triple homicide

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 5:21 a.m.
Lawrence Cannon, 31; Nichole Pumphrey, 31; and her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10, were found shot to death in Pumphrey’s West North Street home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
WPXI-TV
Lawrence Cannon, 31; Nichole Pumphrey, 31; and her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10, were found shot to death in Pumphrey’s West North Street home on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Steven Procopio
NEW CASTLE CITY POLICE
Steven Procopio

Updated 4 minutes ago

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s triple homicide in New Castle.

City police charged Steven Procopio, 19, of New Wilmington in Lawrence County with killing Nichole Pumphrey, 31; her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10; and Lawrence Cannon, 31.

New Castle police Chief Robert A. Salem told reporters that Procopio was acquainted with Pumphrey.

“We believe he used to babysit the children,” he said.

Pumphrey is listed as a friend on Procopio’s Facebook page.

The victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in Pumphrey’s West North Street home.

Procopio was placed in the Lawrence County Jail to await arraignment this morning.

Investigators were called to Pumphrey’s home about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after four other children in the house discovered the victims’ bodies, according to investigators.

One of the children called Pumphrey’s father to the house then fled with the others to seek help, authorities said.

Salem said investigators believe Pumphrey lived in the home with her daughter and Cannon lived elsewhere, but were acquainted.

He declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

The other children who were in the home are staying with family members, Salem said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

new

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me