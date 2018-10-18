Man arrested for New Castle triple homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s triple homicide in New Castle.

City police charged Steven Procopio, 19, of New Wilmington in Lawrence County with killing Nichole Pumphrey, 31; her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10; and Lawrence Cannon, 31.

New Castle police Chief Robert A. Salem told reporters that Procopio was acquainted with Pumphrey.

“We believe he used to babysit the children,” he said.

Pumphrey is listed as a friend on Procopio’s Facebook page.

The victims were found dead from gunshot wounds in Pumphrey’s West North Street home.

Procopio was placed in the Lawrence County Jail to await arraignment this morning.

Investigators were called to Pumphrey’s home about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after four other children in the house discovered the victims’ bodies, according to investigators.

One of the children called Pumphrey’s father to the house then fled with the others to seek help, authorities said.

Salem said investigators believe Pumphrey lived in the home with her daughter and Cannon lived elsewhere, but were acquainted.

He declined to discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

The other children who were in the home are staying with family members, Salem said.

