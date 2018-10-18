Craving a late-night bite? These Pittsburgh restaurants stay open late

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When hunger strikes in the wee hours, where do you go in Pittsburgh?

Standby options include all-hours breakfasts at Ritter’s Diner, piles of fries at the so-called “Dirty O.” But there are other places.

Here are five Pittsburgh eateries that may help satisfy those late-night cravings.

Ritter’s Diner

5221 Baum Blvd.

Feeding hungry patrons since the 1930’s, family owned Ritter’s Diner is open 24-hours, four days a week in Bloomfield.

Traditional dining rules don’t apply—it’s around-the-clock here—breakfast, lunch and dinner are served simultaneously.

The omelettes, meatloaf and hot turkey meals are top-sellers co-owner John Velisaris said.

“We get a steady crowd—college students, locals, business people. We have one of the cheapest meals you can get in town,” Velisaris said.

Unassuming, this is classic diner decor. Look for classic booths, working jukeboxes and friendly service.

In business since 1951, Velisaris noted there were multiple Ritter’s back in the day.

Be prepared, it’s cash only here, or hit up the ATM on site.

Hours: Open 24 hours Wednesdays -Saturdays

Closes at 10 p.m. Sundays

6 a.m.- 10 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays

Spirit

242 51st St.

Lawrenceville

Booze and custom ordered pizza are staples at Spirit.

Pizza rules the menu at this two-level 10,000 square foot pizzeria, bar and event hall in upper Lawrenceville.

Formerly the 581 Moose Lodge, Spirit offers three spaces: a full bar that features local brews, a spacious ballroom and Slice Island, a pizza parlor.

Slice Island is where you go to buy a pie.

Pizzas here are customized and made with freshly baked house made dough— focaccia, hand-pulled mozzarella and in-house ricotta cheese.

And bring your greenbacks, because credit cards aren’t accepted.

Hours: 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays

11 a.m.- 2 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

The Original Hot Dog Shop

3901 Forbes Ave.

Oakland

Eating at “The O” or “The Dirty O” is a rite of passage for Pitt students.

The students may have claimed this iconic dive eatery on the corner of Forbes and South Bouquet as their unofficial late night grub hub.

But you can too—noisy college students included.

An Oakland staple since 1960, the shop serves up hotdogs ($4.26 for an original), burgers, subs and fries.

Think good and greasy.

Top your dog with more than ten condiments, like sauerkraut, bacon, cheese or chili.

The fries get top billing here too. They are fried in peanut oil and CNN even awarded them “Best Fries” in 2012.

Keep the party going with more than 400 craft, micro and regular domestic beers to choose from.

Hours:

10 a.m.- 10 p.m. Sundays-Wednesdays

10 a.m.- 2 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays

Primanti Bros .

46 18th St.

Strip District

Primanti’s and Pittsburgh are like an old married couple.

Together.

Featured on too many news outlets to mention, this must-visit ‘Burgh dining destination began in 1933 in the Strip District.

You’ll find 24-hour dining options are limited in the city, but not here. Primanti’s is always open.

You’ll find specialty sandwiches containing grilled meats, melted cheese and tomatoes topped with fresh-cut fries and their signature coleslaw here.

Bucking tradition, a new seasonal sandwich called The Polish Hill debuted at Primanti’s in 2018 featuring fried pierogies in place of the usual fries.

Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Mike & Tony’s Gyros

1414 E. Carson St.

South Side

With four Pittsburgh locations, hit the South Side location, open until 3 a.m. most nights for freshly made gyros and other Greek fare in a casual, no-frills setting.

Locals know this is a go-to mom- and-pop spot for authentic gyros. Customers rave about the fresh ingredients, generous lamb shaved off of the rack, Souvlaki and fresh bread.

Cash-only.

Hours:

11 a.m- 10:30 p.m. Mondays

11 a.m.- 3 a.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays

11 a.m.- Midnight Sundays

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.